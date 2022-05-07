BREAKING: Coalition Picks N100m APC Nomination Forms For AfDB President, Adesina

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and former Minister of Agriculture, acquired copies of his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to run for the APC presidential ticket on Saturday.

This comes after a coalition of 28 organizations, including Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women’s groups, farmers, people with disabilities, and other civil society organizations, raised N100 million to buy the forms for the former minister.

Mohammed Saleh, the head of the One Nigeria Group, leads the group.