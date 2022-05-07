I Have Not Decided To Run For President, Says Emefiele

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has stated that he might not run for president.

Some groups bought the APC’s presidential nomination form for the CBN governor on Friday, urging him to run for president in 2023.

However, Emefiele stated on Saturday that he has not made up his mind about running for president in 2023.

The CBN governor stated that the decision is difficult to make and that it will require divine intervention.

God would guide him in his decision “during the next few days,” he continued.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision,” his tweet reads.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”