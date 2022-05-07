Presidency: Stop Embarrassing Nigeria, Ezekwesili Faults Emefiele’s Response

Oby Ezekwesili, Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, has criticized the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, for his response to calls for his resignation.

Many Nigerians, including the former education minister, had urged Emefiele to quit as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria or face being fired by President Muhammadu Buhari because of his presidential ambitions.

According to reports, Emefiele’s supporters acquired the All Progressives Congress Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for him to run for president in 2023.

Rice Farmers Association, Emefiele Support Group, and Friends of Godwin are said to have secured the forms for him on Friday.

The CBN governor had previously rejected any involvement in the presidential contest, but on Saturday he reversed his position.

Emefiele said he will decide whether or not to run in a few weeks in reaction to the public anger over his acquisition of nomination papers.

Ezekwesili urged the CBN governor to resign so that Nigeria is not embarrassed.

She said this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

She posted, “I just read your waffling neither-here-nor-there tweet reacting to news of your payment of N100M for the APC Nomination form for 2023 Presidential election. Seems you did not read what the APC Spokesperson said to ⁦

@Bloomberg. Resign. Stop embarrassing the country. Stop.

“@GodwinIEmefiele, this is for you. Time to end your low-grade hide and seek game that dangerously toys with the monetary authority of this country and its people. Resign.

“It is legitimate aspiration to seek to be President of Nigeria but resign from

@cenbank to go pursue it.”