2023: CBN Governor Emefiele Picks N100m APC Presidential Forms

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank, is said to have picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 elections.

A group of supporters took up the N100 million forms on behalf of the CBN Governor from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Friday morning.

There have been rumors that the Governor of the Central Bank was considering running for President in 2023, with campaign signs strewn over the country.

Amid the speculations Mr Emefiele had said his focus was on solving macroeconomic challenges, including fighting inflation.

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy,” Mr Emefiele said in a series of tweets in March.