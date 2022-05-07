God Made Me VP To Serve Nigerians As President — Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Friday in Anambra that he was convinced that God made it possible for him to serve as Vice President with President Muhammadu Buhari for the past seven years so that he could better serve Nigerians as the future President.

He also stated that the Buhari administration’s security measures would be visible in the coming years.

In continuation of his interactions with party delegates and stakeholders around the country, Osinbajo spoke on Friday in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, while meeting with delegates of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, headed ‘How Buhari government is repairing Nigeria’s security architecture—Osinbajo,’ this is the case.

Fielding questions from delegates, the Vice President restated his experience in government, noting that “after serving as Vice President and being exposed to several aspects of governance by President Muhammadu Buhari, I know that God made this possible so that I would serve the people as President.”