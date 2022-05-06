I’ll Start Work From Day One, Says Osinbajo

If elected in 2023, Vice President and presidential hopeful Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress has declared that he will begin working immediately after taking office.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo revealed this during his consultative visit to APC delegates and traditional leaders in Cross River and Bayelsa States on Thursday.

He said that his seven years as Vice President, as well as his experience in other areas of public service, have equipped him with the knowledge, intelligence, and know-how to hit the ground running if elected president.

Osinbajo, while addressing the members of the Cross River State Traditional Council, noted that Nigeria would overcome its economic and security challenges.

“The truth of the matter is that, every country is faced with peculiar challenges – in our case, we are faced with security and economic challenges. But we also know that God Himself equips us with all the necessary resources to defeat every challenge. I believe very strongly that God helping us, our economic and security challenges will not only be dealt with, but will be stepping stones for a greater nation and a more prosperous and secured nation,” he said.