Saraki Promises To End Insecurity As President

Dr. Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President, criticized Nigeria’s current security difficulties on Friday, stating that if elected President in 2023, his top goals would be to address insecurity and unemployment while assuring significant food production.

He provided the guarantee while speaking to delegates, leaders, and executives of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Katsina State Chapter at the party’s state headquarters in Katsina.

Saraki, who is running for president in 2023 under the PDP banner, told the crowd that things were better when the party was in power at the national level.

He claimed that in 2005 and 2006, he and his crew traveled by road from Katsina to Zamfara via Jibia without encountering any security issues, but that the situation had subsequently deteriorated.

The former two-time governor of Kwara State said he saw Katsina as his home, adding that if he becomes the President, he would be equally representing Katsina.

He declared, “Katsina is my home. I have only come here to tell my brothers and sisters in Katsina of my ambition to become Nigeria’s President in 2023. If I become Nigeria’s President with your support, it is Katsina that has also become the President.

“Many Presidential aspirants will come here to meet you but tell them that you have known me for a long time and we have been together and we understand one another. Tell them I am your President.

“Security today in Nigeria is terrible. If I become the President, I will tackle insecurity; ensure that the safety of Nigerians is my priority; I will also create jobs and ensure that our farmers produce food massively for our people. Health will also be accorded priority. Our hospitals will be working again and health care delivery will be free. Nigeria will be okay again under my Presidency and we shall do it together.”