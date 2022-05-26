Defamation: Court Vacates Re-Arrest Order On Jaruma

An upper area court in Zuba, Abuja has vacated its re-arrest order on Hauwa Muhammad, popularly known as Jaruma.

The police had arrested and charged the self-acclaimed sex therapist to court over defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation.

A billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, submitted a petition against her. The controversial self-acclaimed sex therapist was granted bail in January after she spent four days in prison.

However, Jaruma was absent when the hearing of the case resumed in February, a development that stalled the trial.

Due to her action, the judge, Ismailia Abdullahi, revoked her bail and ordered for her re-arrested for being absent during trial.

The judge accused her of avoiding the court despite being aware of the date of the hearing, but Jaruma appealed the court order through her counsel, Odiba James, who apologised for her client’s absence during the hearing of the case.

The lawyer argued that the development was due to Jaruma’s ill health and that her action was not deliberate.

James further assured the court that his client would be of good conduct and not jump bail as feared in some quarters.

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the application, arguing that approving such would amount to sacrilege to the sanctity of the court.

Buttressing his argument, the prosecution counsel cited Jaruma’s comments on social media amid the trial.

In his ruling, Abdullahi upheld Jaruma’s application, stating that the entrepreneur should not be denied bail as a punishment since she has presented herself in court.

He said, “In the interest of justice, it is the court’s opinion that there should be no hindrance to the substantive matter.

“It is a time that bail should not be denied to punish the defendant since she has presented herself. The court might temper justice with mercy.

“The earlier order of arrest is hereby vacated. But the order for the social media that she should not make any publication and for her not to disrespect the court order is restored.”