Simi Speaks On Forthcoming Album, Motherhood

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi gave a hint about her upcoming album dubbed, ‘To be honest’ as well as an insight into motherhood.

The singer in a chat with Cool FM revealed that it is hard to combine motherhood and music but she tries her best to balance it.

She said, “I think it is all about prioritizing and committing to your priorities. The more important things you have in your life, the less time to dedicate to all these things. What is even important is understanding this is hard before you even go into it so that it doesn’t overwhelm you so much.

“I love my family, I love my daughter, I love my husband, and I love music so much so it’s just finding that balance and committing to it.

“Because I just saw my future so I was trying to get ahead of the whole thing because I know it is going to be hard like being responsible for another human’s life and you know, it is not something I just want to delegate to someone else while I do other things. I’m a very hands-on mum, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do but it was necessary so I had to do it.”

Simi hinted that her album which will be released in two weeks’ time is a body of 11 songs that will feature only two acts.

Watch the full interview here: