Heartfelt Moment Man Proposed To Girlfriend In The Presence Of Davido At A Nightclub (Video)

A young Nigerian man has decided to propose to his girlfriend in the presence of popular music crooner, Davido at a nightclub.

While they were at an unknown nightclub, the young man was seen on camera going down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

As the young man asks his fiancée for her hand in marriage, the singer can be seen gazing at the attractive couple in awe.



The couple hugged when the lady consented, and Davido and his crew were seen clapping heartily while others took pictures of them with their phones.

As to why the couple had decided to pull this off in the presence of the singer, some social media users have speculated that the couple were just probably trying to draw attention to themselves.