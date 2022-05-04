Herbalist Dies In Ilorin While Waiting For Human Parts To Be Delivered

A native doctor has reportedly died while awaiting the delivery of the head and wrists of a female human for ritual purposes.

This was discovered after two suspects identified as Wasiu Omonose (35) and Akanbi Ibrahim (32) were arrested by the police after being nabbed with the body parts at Oke Oyi-Jebba road on a motorcycle last week.

A police source told Daily Trust that the operatives investigating the matter discovered that the native doctor had died after visiting his residence in Ilorin.

He said;

“The herbalist was dead by the time operatives got to his house with the suspects for further investigation.

“During investigation, one of the suspects earlier told the officers that by the time he went to pick up the head and the hands, he called the herbalist but the phone was picked by one of his family members who broke the news of his death.

“It was while they were going in a tricycle which operator was unaware of the contents their bag that they were caught.”