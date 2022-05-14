If Ex-Minister Succeeds Me, It’ll Be Part Of My Legacies –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari stated on Friday in Abuja that a significant number of outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council have been adequately prepared to seek higher elected posts, including the presidency.

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President mentioned this at a valedictory gathering for ten of his cabinet members who are running for various electoral seats in next year’s general elections.

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari to outgoing FEC members: Significant number of you sufficiently equipped to be my successor.’

The President announced the following vacancies would be filled in the coming days during the valedictory session on Friday.

“I am happy to note that a significant number of cabinet members have become sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the Office of the President. This shows the impact of the experience gathered while serving as members of the Federal Executive Council.

‘’I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.

‘’I note that some have complied while others are in the process of doing so. I would like to use this opportunity to commend your decision and courage to contest for elective offices and your compliance with my directive.

‘’I also wish to thank you for your invaluable services to this nation through your contributions as cabinet members. I wish you success in the upcoming elections and your future endeavors,’’ Buhari said.