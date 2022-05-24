“Justin Dean Is Typing” – Netizens React As Korra Obidi Acquires New Car (Video)

Korra Obidi, a popular dancer and social media influencer, has purchased a brand new car for herself.

The actress is currently going through a contentious divorce with her husband, Justin Dean, over cheating allegations.

They had yelled at each other as they revealed damaging information about each other.

The mother of two, who may be going through a difficult emotional period as a result of her divorce, has decided to treat herself to a new car to cheer herself up.

The dancer shared a video of her new car with a painting of herself on the front of it on her official Instagram page.

Netizens have hinted that she had probably bought the car to spite her husband and show him that she’s doing well without him