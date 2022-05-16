Netizens React As Man Waits For Girlfriend To Clean Off Make Up Before Proposing To Her

A lady has recounted the surprising way her boyfriend proposed marriage to her.

The lady identified with the Twitter handle, Layemi, revealed that her man had to wait after she had wiped off her make up to pop the question.

With how women can easily transform into any sort of looks they want, the young man appears not to be taking any chances as he waits for the lady he loves to wipe off her face so he can see clearly what he’s getting himself into.



Social media users who found the whole thing hilarious, took to the comment section to share their experiences as some shared how they intend to propose to their own girlfriends.

In her words she wrote:

“I was dressed all through yesterday, makeup and all. This man waited till I did skincare routine and tied bandana to sleep before he proposed.

Lmao it be your own person o”

