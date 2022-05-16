Tonto Dikeh Brags About Causing Kpokpogri’s Woes

Seasoned Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to celebrate her ‘win’ over ex-lover now turned nemesis, Prince Kpokpogri. According to the thespian, her prayer to God has been responsible for the demolishing of Kpokpogri’s house in Abuja.

A few days ago, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram stories and dedicated everything of hers that was in the hands of dangerous people to God. She added that from that day, God should take responsibility of those properties and then asked that God represents her wherever those properties are taken to.

Fast forward, Tonto Dikeh who has stated that she will not stop laughing at Prince Kpokpogri whose house was demolished for being in the middle of a highway in Abuja, bragged that her prayers to God has done the magic we are seeing now.

“THIS IS A PRAYER NO ONE SHOULD EVER JOKE WITH..PRAY WITH A CLEAN HEART AND A CLEAN HAND, sit back And watch a show!!!! #Teamtoowoke this ain’t for you, police station or court Dey😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣”