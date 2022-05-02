Nigerians React As Passerby Finds Desmond Elliot’s Permanent Voter’s Card On The Street Of Lagos

A young man identified with the Twitter handle @officialamah_t is seeking how to return the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) that belongs to Nollywood actor, director, and politician, Desmond Elliot.

According to him, he found the PVC while walking down the street of Surulere in Lagos.Taking to the micro blogging platform to share the photo of it, @officialamah_t captioned: “Walking down the street of SURULERE, I found DESMOND ELLIOT’S voters card on the ground.

“Please @Twitter family tag him oh @DesmondElliot_ I’m not sure if I tagged the right handle.

“Maybe it is an old Voters card but I Sha See something.”

Meanwhile, different reactions trailed the actor’s missing PVC as many concerned Nigerians canvass for his official Twitter handle in a bid to tag him to the card.