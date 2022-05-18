No Plan For Fresh UTME, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates in the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and other stakeholders to be wary of activities of fraudsters who are making false claims of errors in the scoring of candidates in the 2022 UTME.

This was contained in a statement by its Director of Public Relations, Fabian Benjamin.

The board stated, “the UTME is a computer-based test that is scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.”

According to Benjamin, the board has no plans to conduct another UTME for the 2022 session.