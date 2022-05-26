Ongoing Primaries A Mess, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the ongoing primaries for the 2023 elections.

There have been reports of how aspirants having been inducing delegates to vote for them.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at a book launch titled “Political Party Governance” authored by Dr. Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State, Power, Jonathan said it was disgraceful to induce delegates to get their votes and then request for refund after failing to secure tickets.

Jonathan said: “These whole primaries going on across the country is a mess. This is not a standard practice. The process has failed.

Also Read: INEC: Money Politics A Threat To Democracy In Nigeria

“We cannot use the process to elect president, governors, senators and House of Representatives members and others.

“The process is already failed, which is not good for the country. But we will manage and move on.

“We pray that good people should come. I hope that what happened this year, 2022 will not happen again in this country.”