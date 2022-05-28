Portable Tenders Apology To Headies Organizers After Being Reported To Police Over Threat To Co-Nominees (Video)

By
Adefolahan Adesegun
-

Portable, a popular Afrobeat singer, apologizes publicly to the Headies Award organizers after making a subtle threat to his co-nominees.

This comes after the singer was nominated for two awards, ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year,’ for which he jokingly threatened his co-nominees and the organizers.

Following Portable’s claim, Headies filed a complaint with the police about the threat to life as it distances itself from violence.

In an undertaking published on their page, the organizers insisted that the singer retract his threat while also stating other conditions that must be met.

In reaction to Headies, Portable affirmed that his words were just a mere statement that holds zero intentions to harm anyone.

Watch the video below …

