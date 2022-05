Priscilla, Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Allegedly Dating Kizz Daniel As They Step Out In Style [Video]

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla has been alleged to be dating Buga singer, Kizz Daniel.

Popular IG blogger, Cutie Julls, revealed how Kizz Daniel flee in to London on Tuesday, May 10 and Priscilla who was in Dubai on vacation also flew in to join him in the country.

The blogger alleged that Priscilla went to Kizz Daniel’s booked apartment and had been with him throughout the week.

Cutie Julls also claimed that Priscilla accompanied Kizz Daniel to his Manchester show and had arrived to the venue with Kizz Daniel in his Bentley.

“Kizz Daniel got in on Tuesday, Priscilla flew in from Dubai. Went to Kizz Daniel’s booked apartment and they’ve been there together since till Kizz went to Manchester for his show. Still followed him o. Even on the night of Kizz Daniel’s show, Priscilla came in the Bentley with Kizz Daniel. In the morni was a very beautiful good morning greetings by Priscilla from Kizz’s balcony”.