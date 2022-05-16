“U Can’t Be Managing And Have 2 Wives”-Timaya Advices Men Who Want To Be Polygamists

By
Sheedah Lawal
-

”Nigeria saved your life, now please save us” – Timaya tells President Buhari

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, has dished out marital advice to men who want to embrace polygamy.

The Bayelsa born singer said men who want to enter into a polygamy should “do it like Ned Okonkwo” and ‘not be managing and have two wives’.

Although it is believed that he is talking about Ned Nwoko, a billionaire who married about six wives.

READ ALSO: Ubi Franklin And Timaya Reconcile After Social Media Feud

“IF U WANT TO BE A POLYGAMIST DO IT LIKE NED OKONKWO. U CAN’T BE MANAGING AND HAVE 2 WIFE’S.” HE SAID.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here