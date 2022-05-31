Southern Governors Didn’t Betray You – Shehu Sani Tells Wike

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, has told Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that Southern Governors did not betray him following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, believes the Southern Governors chose a formidable aspirant who could overcome northern sentiment, mobilize voters, and ultimately win the general elections by looking beyond the primaries.

On Saturday, Atiku emerged as the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Atiku received 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Wike, who received 237 votes.

However, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Sani wrote: “I don’t think the Southern Governors betrayed Wike; they simply looked beyond the primaries and opted for a formidable aspirant who can overcome northern sentiment, mobilise voters and ultimately win the general elections.

“Wike remains an indispensable force for the battle ahead.”