Though I Play ‘Bad Boy’ In Movies, I Have Never Cheated On My Wife – Actor, Majid Michel

Majid Michel, a Ghanaian actor and evangelist, has revealed that he has never cheated on his wife, Virna, in their seven years of marriage.

In a recent interview with Kantanka TV, he made this shocking revelation.

Despite playing ‘bad boy’ roles in movies, he does not engage in extramarital affairs and does not have a mistress or side-chics, according to him.

The 41-year-old actor stated that he adores his wife and has no intention of following in the footsteps of some of his industry colleagues who take second wives.

He jokingly referenced Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, who recently came under fire for secretly impregnating his colleague and taking her as his second wife.

“I have never cheated on my wife. Though we were ten in the family, I don’t want different mothers. I love only one”, he said.

Majid got married to Virna in November 2015.