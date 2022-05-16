Vote In Best Interest Of Nigeria, Osinbajo Tells Jigawa APC Delegates

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Jigawa to “do what’s in the best interest of Nigeria” when voting for the party’s presidential candidate.

The vice-president spoke on Sunday during a visit to stakeholders and delegates of the APC in Jigawa ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Osinbajo is one of the over 20 aspirants vying for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

During the interaction with the delegates, Osinbajo reiterated his position that choices concerning the 2023 elections should be based on the future.

We should make a decision based on the future of our children,” he said.

“We can make progress, we can move on. All I ask you to do is what is in the best interest of Nigeria; vote in the interest of our children.”