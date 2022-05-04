What I Will Do Before Proposing To Any Man – Angel Smith

Reality star, Angel Smith has revealed the bizarre and unthinkable thing she will do before proposing to any man.

The Big Brother Naija star made this disclosure while reacting to a tweet that asked ladies if they would be able to propose to a man.Reacting, the Akwa Ibom born writer affirmed that she would lick all the mud in mile 12 before doing such a thing.

In her words:

“I’d first lick all the mud in mile 12 before I do this”

See the tweet below:

In previous news, Tega Dominic and Sammie had some exchanges on Twitter after the latter accused the former of stealing in Biggie’s house.