What I Will Do Before Proposing To Any Man – Angel Smith

By
Adefolahan Adesegun
-

Reality star, Angel Smith has revealed the bizarre and unthinkable thing she will do before proposing to any man.

The Big Brother Naija star made this disclosure while reacting to a tweet that asked ladies if they would be able to propose to a man.Reacting, the Akwa Ibom born writer affirmed that she would lick all the mud in mile 12 before doing such a thing.

In her words:

“I’d first lick all the mud in mile 12 before I do this”

See the tweet below:

Angel Smith propose man

In previous news, Tega Dominic and Sammie had some exchanges on Twitter after the latter accused the former of stealing in Biggie’s house.

