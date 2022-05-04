Pastor Sends Bridesmaids Out Over ‘Indecent Dressing’ During Church Wedding (Video)

A Nigerian pastor caused a stir during a wedding service as he reportedly chased out the bridal train for dressing indecently.

The incident recorded on video happened at a church located in Ekpoma, Edo state and has gone viral.

Popular Instagram blog, Instablog9ja shared a video of the unidentified pastor delivering a speech on the pulpit on the need for people to dress properly.

The clergyman explained that the church rules clearly state that people must dress decently in the House of God.

It is reported that the erring congregants turned out to be members of the bridal train.

The pastor’s statement on the altar captured in the video goes thus:

“…Dress decently. Since they have flouted that order, we have no option than to order them out.

“You know yourself. If I should come down, It would be bad for you. Just go outside.”

