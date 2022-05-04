Sowore Holds Presidential Rally Inside Ondo River (PHOTOS)

Omoyele Sowore, founder of Sahara Reporters and Presidential aspirant seeking to represent the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, has held a rally inside a river in Ondo state.

Sowore paid a visit to his home state and took his campaign to Ondo Lake, where he playfully plunged in with his supporters.

According to Sahara Reporters, Sowore, who addressed his supporters inside the lake, emphasised the importance of tourism to any economy.

He said: “This is where we go fishing and farming in our part of the world. It is one of the most beautiful places you can be in the country and even in the world.

“This is the reason why we keep talking about tourism, imagine in this lake, there are chalets, places where people can come and visit and stay for weeks.

“They can also fish, every fish here is natural. The only problem is oil pollution from the Niger Delta Area and people can no longer drink the water here. Everything you see here is natural.

“This is how it has always been and this is a perfect ecosystem, it is an environment that suits the dream of environmentalists, we also have farmlands around the river.

“This lake goes all the way to the Niger Delta region. This is a lovely place to be and anytime I come around, I always love to be here because this is for me, a home.

“I heard the governor of Ondo State, in one of their jamborees was saying they want to create a fish pond inside the lake, they don’t have sense.”