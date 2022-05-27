Why I Acted Only One Movie And Ran Away From Nollywood – Simi Finally Opens Up

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, has stated her reasons for leaving the movie industry after appearing in only one movie.

The singer who was recently interviewed by Cool FM spoke about her judging role in _Nigerian Idol_, family and work, was later asked why she acted only one movie, ” _Mokalik_ ” and resigned from the industry.

The 2019 film explored the career of an 11 year old boy, Jaiye, who spends most of the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop. Simisola played ‘simi’, daughter of a cafeteria owner.

In her response, the 34 year old singer said:

“I’m not as crazy about acting as I am about music to be honest, but it’s something that it’s exciting to do once in a while. People have mentioned it to me so maybe when I’m not busy. I’ll try to do more”.