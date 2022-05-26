Why Only Sanwo-Olu Participated In Lagos APC Primary – Electoral Committee

The Electoral Committee for All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Lagos State has revealed that only the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was cleared to participate.

The APC special state congress to elect the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election held on Thursday.

The Chairman of the five-man electoral committee, Alhaji Adamu Yuguda, stated this to newsmen while reacting to allegations that the two other aspirants in the race were prevented from attending the primary election.

Yuguda said: “We are aware that three aspirants bought forms for Lagos state. Three accredited for the screening. One was cleared, and two were not cleared.

“So, as we speak, the other two aspirants have not been cleared by the screening committee and by the appeal committee.

“We are only attending to those that have been cleared, the aspirant that has been cleared by the two committees.”