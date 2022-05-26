Adamu: APC Presidential Hopefuls Wooing Delegates With Money Don’t Mean Well For Nigeria

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has stated that presidential hopefuls inducing delegates to vote for them don’t mean well for Nigeria.NAN quoted Adamu as saying this when he spoke with some Hausa media organisations on Wednesday night.

“I don’t have evidence that aspirants are sharing money with delegates, for me, it’s the delegates that are selling their conscience, which is not proper,” he was quoted as saying.

Also Read: Ken Nnamani: I’ll Support APC Even If South-Easterner Doesn’t Get Presidential Ticket

Our delegates should know that anybody sharing money with them can’t be the right candidate for the party, he doesn’t mean well for the country. I don’t have a solution for the problem.”

The APC national chairman also stated that no zoning agreement has been reached for the presidential ticket.

He added that the party will take a stand on the matter after screening the contenders.