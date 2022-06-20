20 Escape Death As Explosion Rocks Kano Again

There was commotion at Sheka quarters in the Kumbotso local government area of Kano State last night after a loud explosion was heard in the area.

It was gathered that no fewer than twenty residents were severely injured in the explosion suspected to be caused by a gas cylinder.

The said gas explosion reportedly went off around 8 pm on Thursday night at a gas cylinder refilling shop. Many shops according to reports were wrecked by fire last night.

Vanguard gathered from a resident of the area, Malam Idi that the gas exploded and went into flames.

Business owners around the vicinity were affected by the sad development. It could be recalled that a similar incident happened in the state last month.

Though authorities had earlier argued that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder, it was later revealed that it was an IED.

Confirming last night’s incident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, said the affected persons numbering about twenty have been evacuated to the hospital by the firemen deployed to the scene by the Service.

He attributed the cause of the incident to a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

Yusif said: “We received an emergency call at about 7:04 pm from Adamu Muhd who reported an outbreak of fire at Sheka Karshen Kwalta, Kumbotso local government area.

“Upon arriving the scene of the incident, we found a building of ground floor of about 40 by 40 feet used as a dwelling place and shops engulfed by fire.

“The cause of the incident was a fish seller near the gas shop.

“Twenty people were involved and they were rescued and taken to the hospital,” he added.