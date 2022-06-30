2023: Atiku Reacts As Fayose Calls For Southern Presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the call by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, that the south should produce the next president in 2023.

Recall that Fayose on Wednesday said the PDP should give room for power rotation.

According to him, PDP’s constitution provides room for rotational presidency.

Reacting, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe stated that the PDP presidential candidate will continue to appeal to aggrieved persons ahead of the 2023 election.

He told Premium Times, “It is normal for our people to be aggrieved but the PDP has a way of resolving issues like this and that will be done and we all shall be happy.

“Because the bigger challenge is winning the election, kicking out the APC and stopping them from the many years of impoverishing our people.”