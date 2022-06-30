Matawalle Signs Death Sentence For Bandits

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has signed the Anti-Banditry and Other Related Offences Bill into law.

The law, which comes into force with immediate effect, has death penalty for those found guilty of banditry and other related offences in the state.

Speaking after signing the Bill into law on Tuesday, Matawalle stated that the law formed part of measures to tackle banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in Zamfara State.

The law: Prohibition and Punishment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and Other Incidental Offences, 2022, was passed by the House of Assembly on Monday.