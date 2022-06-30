Nigerians React As Davido’s Chioma Shows Off Her Modelling Skills

Chioma Rowland, former fiancee of Davido has shown that her talents is not limited to being a cook alone as she has taken to the runway to show off her skills as a model.

The mother of one was seen at a fashion event strutting the runway while dressed in a black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt.

The video warmed the hearts of fans of the food enthusiast and several of them took to the comment section to compliment her.

miss_sunshine222: “Beautiful Chioma.”