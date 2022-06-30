Nigerians React As Davido’s Chioma Shows Off Her Modelling Skills

Chioma Rowland, former fiancee of Davido has shown that her talents is not limited to being a cook alone as she has taken to the runway to show off her skills as a model.
The mother of one was seen at a fashion event strutting the runway while dressed in a black jumpsuit with a Moschino designer belt.
The video warmed the hearts of fans of the food enthusiast and several of them took to the comment section to compliment her.
miss_sunshine222: “Beautiful Chioma.”
instaskitzz: “This babe dey enter my eye oo.”
browniwales: “Awww Gorgeous Queen loving the woman she’s becoming super proud of her.”
However others did not seem impressed by her prowess on the runway.
_reenen: “She looks so pressed.”
iambayoor: “Why so robotic. She’s walking funny. And the jumpsuit look too tight and not to cut to her body shape.”
Daeze_a: “She should not try it again please.”
Ofzcouture: “Wetin chioma dey oooo …..d for at least teach am small catwalk naw……thou shall not do this again chioma dear❤️ I come in peace.”
Munaliza2043: “Person wey dey shy she tried tho.”