99 Percent Of APC Presidential Aspirants Agreed To Consensus – Oyegun

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
99 Percent Of APC Presidential Aspirants Agreed To Consensus – Oyegun
APC

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential screening committee, John Oyegun, has stated that 99 percent of its presidential aspirants agreed to support a consensus candidate.

Oyegun made the remark while presenting the committee’s report to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

Also Read: Oyegun’s Screening Committee Disqualifies 10 APC Presidential Aspirants

“We engaged every aspirant on the issue of consensus,” he told Adamu. “It is a pleasant surprise that 99 percent agreed that the party is supreme. And that whatever the party decides – with proper consultation – they will likely accept.

AdvertisementABUJA DOCTOR REVEAL THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN SHORT PERIOD!! DON'T BE A VICTIM!! Click Here for More Details

Only one exception, who said I will accept consensus only if it is for me. I think it is a point that needs to be made and emphasised.

“So that gives you a lot of leeway in the hours ahead to trim down even more drastically.

“But finally we think we should not be afraid of a contested primary if anybody insists on a contest.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here