Actress Bimbo Afolayan, Husband Welcome Baby Girl After Four Years Of Marriage

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan and her husband Okiki Afolayan has welcomed a baby girl in Houston, USA.

This is coming four years after the couple tied the knot. Although Bimbo Afolayan has a 9 years old baby girl from her previous relationship.

Taking to her Instagram page Bimbo Afolayan shared a photo of her baby bump, beaming with smiles alongside her husband and movie producer Okiki Afolayan.

The actress expressed appreciation to God for the bundle of joy adding that she is speechless and would love and cherish her new princess always.

She wrote: “THANK YOU GOD FOR SHINNING YOUR LIGHT On my family @okikiafolayan baby We made it ! She is here”

“Oh I waited ! We waited ! Now you are here my princess looking at you we are speechless and words fail me ,we will love and cherish you forever”

“A big thanks to my family (the afolayans &the ogunnowos for standing by us through this 9months with love and prayers ! We are blessed”

Meanwhile, many Nollywood stars have taken to the comment section to celebrate with Bimbo Afolayan and her husband.

wumitoriola wrote: “Thank you Jesus congratulations beautiful people”

theladyjokelet wrote: “Yaasssssss!!!! Been waiting on this news! Thank you Jesus”

reginachukwu wrote: “I meannnnnnnnnn the joy this brings to my heart can’t be quantified. THANK YOU JESUS”

iamkemikorede wrote: “Oluwamodupe Congratulations Aburomi Agbekeade”

iam_alesh wrote: “My yankee baby is here congratulations”