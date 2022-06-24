Alarm Don Blow – Charly Boy Reacts To Ekweremadu’s Arrest

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly boy has reacted to the alleged organ harvesting scandal of former DSP Ike Ekweremadu and wife Beatrice Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned in a UK court over alleged human trafficking with the intent of harvesting organs.

Further reports revealed that the politician has a daughter who has been on dialysis for some time and needs a kidney transplant.

Hence, the reason for facilitating the travel of the boy who is alleged to be 15 years old.

Reacting to the development via Twitter Charly boy lambasted Nigerian politicians, insisting that they were demonic.

He wrote: “ Ekweremadu’s daughter needed a kidney transplant in London, na so dem go pick one under 18 yrs person from one village give am passport to Britain.

“Alarm don blow, Ekweremadu arrested. All these our politicians are so demonic no be here.”