Angry Nigerians Tackle ChaCha Eke’s Husband, Austin Faani Over Marriage Crash

The marriage crash of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has continued to elicit reactions online as some angry Nigerians stormed the social media page of Austin Faani to attack him.

Recall that ChaCha earlier today announced that her 9 years old marriage to the movie producer, Faani has ended.

She alleged issues of domestic violence stating that she does not want to die or go explicitly missing while in the marriage.

Many netizens who attacked Autin Faani likened him to Peter Nwachukwu the husband of gospel singer Osinachi who suffered domestic violence till her death.

Some people also hurled insults at the movie producer for allegedly treating ChaCha Eke in a bad manner.

chiexotic225 wrote: “If anything do chacha u go collect for Nigerians hand ….. Make some men stop this nonseonse thinking women fell down from trees we are somebody’s daughter and sister …. If scratch touch chacha …oga hand go touch u too ….. We no go leave u for police o na we Nigerians go treat ur FU”

sinikiwesimpamba wrote: “Shame on you Sir for losing such a Beautiful wife.”

jennifer___akor wrote: “You also have daughters Oga!!!!!!!!!!!! Imagine their husbands beating them as your punishment fgs! Stop it”

official_jennyc wrote: “Am happy that she has refused to take your bipolar story again and keep covering you up.It seems you are even the one that normally diactivate her account..but not anymore”

purity.chika wrote: “Osinachi husband replica hunger go wire u your money making machine has finally leave you Ekuke Your Juju has finally expire”

uch_mann wrote: “Austin, don’t be the reason we type justice for Chacha. God go just take him time punish you after online inlaws don lay the necessary curses on you. If you like, make una package lies again sey she no well like you shamelessly did the last time.”

iwuala.ifeoma.54 wrote: “Why do you want to destroy her life?is it because you are very much older than her?tufiakwa.”