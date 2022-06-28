Rita Edochie Reacts As Nnamdi Kanu Sends Message To ‘Biafraland’

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, appealed for peace and calm in ‘Biafraland’ following his fresh bail application denial.

It would be recalled that Justice Nyako adjourned the case of the pro-Biafra activist till 14 November 2022, pending the determination of the Appeal Court.

This is coming after the Biafra agitator filed a fresh application seeking his release on bail pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him, but the case was dismissed when it came up for hearing on Tuesday.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is being tried for allegedly running an illegal group, treason, and jumping bail.

Reacting to the development, Rita Edochie, via her Instagram handle, shared a video of Nnamdi Kanu in court earlier today, appealing for calm among his supporters.

Nnamdi Kanu, in the video, could be heard saying he wants the entire region to remain peaceful, pointing out that he is fighting to defend the people and not kill them.

She captioned the video; ”LISTEN TO ONYE NDU ANYI. MAZI NNAMDI OKWU KANU.

“WE ARE FIGHTING TO DEFEND OUR PEOPLE, NOT TO KILL THEM, AND THAT IS THE REASON HE IS BEING DETAINED. SO STOP KILLING UNDER THE DISGUISE OF IPOB. IT IS WELL WITH YOU, MY GREAT BROTHER. I LOVE YOU.”