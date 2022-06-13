APC Ticket: My Zero Vote Shows Intolerance Of Certain Kinds Of Politics, Says Bakare

Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has stated that his no vote in the APC presidential primary demonstrates his opposition to “certain kinds of politics.”

Bakare had purchased nomination and expression of interest forms in order to take part in the APC presidential primary, which was held from June 6 to 8.

While seven candidates stepped down for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and one candidate withdrew for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the primary, Bakare stated that he would not step down for anyone because he was confident in his ability.

Tinubu, on the other hand, was declared the winner of the primary, while Bakare, as well as other presidential hopefuls Rochas Okorocha, Ikeobasi Mokelu, and Tein Jack-Rich, received no votes.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, Bakare said he would confidently wear his zero vote as a badge of zero tolerance for certain kinds of politics.

He, however, congratulated Tinubu on his victory and wished him well.

Also Read: APC Ticket: Umahi Accuses South-East Delegates Of Trading Votes

“As a presidential aspirant in this special convention of the All Progressives Congress, it has been a great honour to be the standard-bearer of the message of a new Nigeria and Nigeria that was for every Nigerian,” he said.

“Thank you to my supporters across the nation and indeed, it is an honour. Thank you for your support.

“Despite the challenges leading up to the primaries, our heads remain unbowed because we did not compromise on the values that are integral to building a new Nigeria for us. The meaning has always been as important as this. This is why we confidently wear our zero votes as a badge of zero tolerance for certain kinds of politics.

“I congratulate the winner of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory. His emergence as a flagbearer and presidential candidate of the APC is a testament to his significant contributions to the cause of the south-west, as well as his labour towards the formation and establishment of the APC.

“As I have said in times past, I, therefore, extend best wishes to him as he proceeds on the campaign trail towards the 2023 general election.”