BBNaija’s Pere Gets Knocked For Talking Down On Peter Obi’s Party

Adefolahan Adesegun
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Pere Egbi has received knocks after talking down on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

In a post shared on the microblogging platform Twitter, Pere opined that the former Anambra governor joined the wrong party.

He wrote: “Peter Obi joined the wrong party. Period”

A supposed supporter of Peter Obi who seemed displeased with the statement questioned Pere if the presidential candidate would have joined the ‘BBNaija Saturday party’.

The man further tackled Pere saying that he didn’t say anything when Nigerian youths begged PDP to give Obi their presidential ticket.

He further urged Pere to stop disguising and confidently support Bola Tinubu.

The tweet read: “I guessed he should have joined BBNaija’s Saturday party. You didn’t say anything when Nigerians begged PDP to give him their ticket, but they bullied him out… Oga, follow your sugar mummies in peace, and endorse Tinubu with your full chest and no day disguise”

