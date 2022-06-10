After Marrying Second Wife, Yul Edochie Dumps Presidential Ambition

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed he would no longer be pursuing his presidential ambition on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is coming barely two months after Yul Edochie took to social media to solicit finance ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a post shared on Twitter, Yul Edochie said he had wanted to run for president with APGA but he dumped the ambition after consultations and meetings.

According to Yul Edochie, after much evaluation they concluded that the party was good but does not have the capacity to win a presidential seat at the moment.

The tweet read: “I wanted to run for President with APGA. After much consultations & meetings. We sat and did our evaluations. We put sentiments aside & embraced facts. Our party is good but does not have the capacity at the moment to win a Presidential seat. So I didn’t move further.”