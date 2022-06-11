ELEYI: Gov. Abiodun Visits Tinubu; Pledges Support

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu on Friday hosted the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.

Governor Abiodun during his visit to the former governor of Lagos State pledged to support his presidential ambition in the 2023 general election.

The Ogun State Governor in a post on his Twitter account noted that his visit to the National Leader of the ruling party is to congratulate him on his victory at the presidential primary of the party.

Recall that Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who gathered 316 votes, while Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo polled 235 votes.

The Ogun State Governor who shared a picture of the visit on his Twitter account wrote, “I paid a visit to our national leader, @officialABAT to congratulate him on his emergence as the presidential candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, @OfficialAPCNg

“I also gave our assurances of support in the next political process that has now begun ahead of the 2023 presidential election.”

This is coming days after Tinubu stated that Abiodun wouldn’t have emerged as Governor without God’s help and his.

Tinubu during his visit to Ogun State APC delegates said, “This one sitting behind me here, could not have become governor without me? We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him, I was the one who brought it.

“If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that he would not have become governor without God and me.”