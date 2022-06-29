Celebrities React As Regina Daniels Releases Photos Of Her Son

Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, has left many of her fans and colleagues gushing over the cute photos of her son.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to express excitement as her son, Munir, clocks two years tomorrow, 29th June 2022.

In the photos, the son of the actress is captured rocking a white shirt and ash pants with a suspender.

Regina, who seemed to be in awe, said she couldn’t believe how time flies.

Regina.daniels wrote: “Wow, I just can’t believe how time flies. My son will be 2 tomorrow princemunirnwoko.”

Many of her fans and colleagues could not get over the adorable photos as they stormed the comment section with beautiful compliments.

mariachikebenjamin wrote: “Happy birthday in advance prince.”

etinosaofficial wrote:” Coming thraaa God bless you cutie.”

nkechi_blessing_sunday wrote: “Too cute.”

yung6ix wrote: “So adorable.”

adelenehring18 wrote: “handsome and cute.”

tamaradamu wrote: “Awww, so handsome.”

remymasten96 wrote: “This is quite possibly the most beautiful post I have ever seen.”