Ubi Franklin Makes Advances At Beautiful American Singer, Chloe Bailey

Nigeria music executive cum blogger, Ubi Franklin has expressed his interest in beautiful American singer, Chloe Bailey.

This comes after Chloe Bailey took to the microblogging platform Twitter to lament about being tired of men.

Many Nigerians reacted to the post including Ubi who claimed Chloe would have a different thought when she meets him.

Chole Bailey wrote: “I’m tired of men…honestly”

Ubi Franklin replied: “Till you meet me”

Reacting to the comment, some netizens tackled Ubi, stating that his presence in the lady’s life would even make her extremely tired and urged the singer to run for her life.

ijiekhuamen wrote: “Ubi, for real; I laugh in Swahili”

amazingblessings wrote: “And she will be extremely tired”

egooyibonwa wrote: “This one that is public baby daddy”

realvikcee wrote: “Ubi is always everywhere”

sublove_alexg wrote: “Don’t answer him oooooo, he is the father of all nations”

doms.cosmetics.spa wrote: “Father Abraham. see small nyash dey shake o”

dessentiellegems_store wrote: “Subconsciously i shouted Haaaaaa”