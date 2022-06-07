Civil Servant Drags Nigerian Actress To Court For Refusing To Marry Him

Bala Musa a 48-year-old civil servant has dragged a Kannywoood actress Hadiza Gabon to court in Kaduna for allegedly refusing to marry him.

Musa told the court that he has been in a relationship with the actress for some time and she promised to marry him.

He also stated that he has spent the sum of 396,000 on her.

“So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry.

“She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her.”

The defendant who was represented by her counsel, Mr Mubarak Kabir, said his client was not sure of the claims as his client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people.

”My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security,” he said.

Kabir prayed the court to give him more time to produce his client in court.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the matter until June 13.