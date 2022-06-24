Develop Frameworks To Tackle Corruption, Malami Urges Stakeholders

Attorney-General of the Federation and Honorable Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, has called on stakeholders to collaborate to develop frameworks that will assist in the fight against corruption across the country.

Malami said this at the launch of the report of a review of the National Anti-Corruption Strategies 2017 – 2021, by the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, held at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Academy in Karu, Abuja, on Thursday.

In his keynote address delivered by Mr. Patrick Oyom, Malami commended the institute over its fight against corruption.

He stated that corruption was a major focus of the current administration and that President Muhammadu Buhari, was committed to sanitising every sector of the economy.

He said, “I wish to commend the institute in its fight against corruption and efforts in the promotion of the Anti-Corruption Strategy. As we all very well know, the fight against corruption is a major focus of this administration, therefore the President will leave no stone unturned in the effort to sanitise every sector of the economy.”

“It is crucial that all stakeholders collaborate and harmonise their efforts to ensure a ventilated framework that will be effective, proficient, and enduring in the fight against corruption.”