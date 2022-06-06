Corruption Now Killing Nigeria Under Buhari, Says Melaye

Former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the anti-corruption war of President General Muhammadu Buhari.

Melaye stated that instead of killing corruption, corruption is now killing Nigeria.

Melaye, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, in a statement issued on Sunday, alleged Buhari has failed Nigerians who voted for him in 2015.

The ex-lawmaker, in a statement titled ‘The Journey So Far by the President Who Said We Must Kill Corruption, Before Corruption Kills Nigeria,’ cited several local and global reports as well as cases which he cited as indicating the failure of the regime’s anti-graft campaign.

The statement partly read, “Nigerians will never forget in a hurry the catchword of the President during his campaign in 2015, ‘We must kill corruption, before corruption kills Nigeria.’ Mr President, the newsflash today is, ‘You are not killing corruption; corruption is killing Nigeria.

“The worst of it all is that we are witnessing this uncontrolled larceny under a President whose biggest electoral selling point was taming corruption. With the hope that Buhari was the Messiah being a one-time military dictator who had promised to fight corruption, Nigerians immediately voted Jonathan out of office and installed Buhari, idolised and elevated him to the pedestal of a demigod, and chanted ‘Sai Baba’ in every corner of this country.

“But how far (is it) today? Regrettably! Buhari failed us, failed millions of Nigerians that believed in him in 2015. Today, the corruption scandals oozing out of his government have never been witnessed before in the history of Nigeria.”

Melaye stated that while the administration has been allegedly quick to arrest and try opposition figures accused of corruption, it has been “lethargic, clay-footed, hypocritical, double-faced, and dubious in applying the same medicine to its own party members and other loyalists.”