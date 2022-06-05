Nigerians React After Gunmen Invade Catholic Church In Ondo, Kill Worshippers

Nigerians have reacted to the unknown gunmen attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State which left many churchgoers dead.

Recall that unknown gunmen had invaded a catholic church, throwing explosives and shooting many worshippers dead on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, this publication captured no fewer than 10 worshippers dead in the pool of their own blood.

Reacting to the development, Nigerians have condemned the killings, pleading with the government to salvage the insecurity ravaging the country.

Some of the reactions culled by this publication below;

renikeseun wrote; ‘What is this for Christ’s sake?. May God rest the souls of the departed and heal the wounded. Amen. The perpetrators of this will know no peace.’

itz_kemoqueen wrote; ‘We are no longer safe in this country! In a church? This is really heartbroken’

adeoluolatomide wrote; ‘In Church again? Ooh, nowhere is safe in Nigeria anymore! This is extremely s#d and disheartening! May God forgive them of their shortcomings, and grant them eternal rest. Amen.’

coprakary wrote; ‘This is really happening inside church God have mercy’

mayonsin wrote; ‘They are Fulani nothing like unknown gunmen’

mikkydon72 wrote; ‘Jesus you are needed now this one happened in your house.’