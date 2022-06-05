Former PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh Spotted Preaching In Garki Market

Former spokesman of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh on Saturday was seen preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Metuh in his word called on his listeners to adjust their lives and put their trust in God.

The evangelism programme was organised by the Guiding Light Assembly, a Pentecostal church in Abuja.

Metuh was seen engaging his listeners at the market with the gospel and the testimony of God’s goodness to him.

The former spokesman narrated his health challenges, unjust court trial and ten months of incarceration and submitted that he survived by the mercies and grace that can only be found in faith and trust in Jesus Christ.

Metuh, who related how his savings, property, businesses and means of sustenance were seized from him; how he nearly lost his life from a deteriorated spinal cord ailment as well as the series of medical surgeries he passed through, said he remains grateful to God for saving his life.

Metuh said, “I have passed through very horrifying experiences but God saved me. My life is a testament to God’s grace and mercy. I live to testify that God never forgets those who put their trust in Him. No matter the situation you found yourself in, be sure that as long as your trust is in God, He will surely deliver and restore you.”

The former spokesperson of PDP urged his audience not to give up hope but put their trust in God for deliverance no matter the travail they face.

Metuh revealed that he has been preaching privately since his ordeal while noting that promised to win souls for God if he survived his travails.

He said, “I am ever remembering all that God has done for me and I will continue to preach and win souls for God”